VCU vs. Rhode Island odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from model on 22-13 run

Red-hot teams face off when the Virginia Commonwealth Rams meet the Rhode Island Rams in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday in South Kingstown, R.I. VCU (16-5), which is third in the conference at 6-2, is 4-2 on the road, while Rhode Island (15-5), which is second in the A-10 at 7-1 behind Dayton, is 9-1 on its home court.

Tip-off from Ryan Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. URI leads the all-time series 9-7. Rhode Island is a one-point favorite in the latest VCU vs. Rhode Island odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.5.

VCU vs. Rhode Island spread: Rhode Island -1

VCU vs. Rhode Island over-under: 141.5 points

VCU vs. Rhode Island money line: VCU -108, Rhode Island -112

VCU: 6-2 in January

URI: Is averaging 74.2 points per game

Why Rhode Island can cover

Rhode Island has won seven straight, its longest streak since winning 16 in a row in 2017-18, and 10 of 12 overall. A victory on Friday would mark just the 10th time in the last 54 seasons that URI would win eight straight. Rhode Island has proven to be a second-half team during the streak, rallying from three halftime deficits by outscoring its opponents by a combined 57 points in the final 20 minutes of those games.

Offensively, URI is led by junior guard Fatts Russell, who averages 19.7 points 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times this season, including a 32-point performance on Dec. 1 at West Virginia and 29 points at St. Bonaventure on Saturday. He scored 16 points against VCU in the first meeting this season, and in six career games against the Rams, Russell has scored in double figures four times.

Why VCU can cover

Even so, URI isn't a lock to cover the VCU vs. Rhode Island spread. That's because VCU has won four in a row and is shooting for its 20th consecutive winning season. It has qualified for the NCAA Tournament 11 times since 2003-04, including last season, and reached the national semifinal in 2010-11. The Rams are 59-28 under third-year coach Mike Rhoades.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva powers the VCU offense, averaging 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 14 games, including seven of the past eight. Against George Mason on Jan. 5, he poured in 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and has seven double-doubles this year.

