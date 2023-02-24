Who's Playing

Richmond @ VCU

Current Records: Richmond 14-14; VCU 21-7

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Stuart Siegel Center. The Spiders will be seeking to avenge the 74-62 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 20th.

The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond had just enough and edged out the Billikens 81-78. Richmond got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Burton (20), forward Matt Grace (18), guard Jason Nelson (17), and guard Jason Roche (10).

Meanwhile, VCU made easy work of the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday and carried off an 88-63 win. Guard Jayden Nunn was the offensive standout of the matchup for VCU, shooting 7-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 31 points.

Their wins bumped the Spiders to 14-14 and the Rams to 21-7. In Richmond's victory, Tyler Burton had 20 points along with nine boards and Matt Grace had 18 points and five assists. We'll see if VCU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Richmond.