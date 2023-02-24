Who's Playing
Richmond @ VCU
Current Records: Richmond 14-14; VCU 21-7
What to Know
The Richmond Spiders and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Stuart Siegel Center. The Spiders will be seeking to avenge the 74-62 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 20th.
The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond had just enough and edged out the Billikens 81-78. Richmond got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Burton (20), forward Matt Grace (18), guard Jason Nelson (17), and guard Jason Roche (10).
Meanwhile, VCU made easy work of the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday and carried off an 88-63 win. Guard Jayden Nunn was the offensive standout of the matchup for VCU, shooting 7-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 31 points.
Their wins bumped the Spiders to 14-14 and the Rams to 21-7. In Richmond's victory, Tyler Burton had 20 points along with nine boards and Matt Grace had 18 points and five assists. We'll see if VCU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
VCU have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Richmond.
- Jan 20, 2023 - VCU 74 vs. Richmond 62
- Mar 11, 2022 - Richmond 75 vs. VCU 64
- Feb 18, 2022 - VCU 77 vs. Richmond 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - VCU 64 vs. Richmond 62
- Feb 17, 2021 - VCU 68 vs. Richmond 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Richmond 77 vs. VCU 59
- Jan 28, 2020 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - VCU 69 vs. Richmond 66
- Feb 13, 2019 - VCU 81 vs. Richmond 60
- Feb 07, 2018 - Richmond 77 vs. VCU 76
- Jan 17, 2018 - Richmond 67 vs. VCU 52
- Mar 11, 2017 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 77
- Feb 17, 2017 - VCU 84 vs. Richmond 73
- Feb 01, 2017 - VCU 81 vs. Richmond 74
- Feb 19, 2016 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - VCU 94 vs. Richmond 89