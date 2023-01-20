The VCU Rams will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Richmond Spiders on Friday night. VCU is coming off one of its most dominant performances of the season, cruising to an 83-55 win against UMass on Tuesday. Richmond bounced back from a loss at St. Bonaventure with a 64-57 win against Rhode Island earlier this week.

Richmond vs. VCU spread: VCU -1.5

Richmond vs. VCU over/under: 132 points

Richmond vs. VCU money line: Richmond 105, VCU -125

Why Richmond can cover

Richmond is in good form coming into this matchup, having won four of its last five games. The Spiders have only lost one home game this season, which came in a 56-53 setback against Wichita State on Nov. 17. They have won their seven home games since then, including a 64-57 win against Rhode Island on Tuesday.

Senior forward Tyler Burton leads Richmond with 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game after scoring 23 points and grabbing seven boards against Rhode Island. Freshman guard Jason Nelson is also in double figures with 10.1 points per game. VCU has struggled away from home, covering the spread twice in its last seven road games.

Why VCU can cover

VCU has been on fire of late, jumping to the top of the Atlantic 10 standings with its four-game winning streak. The Rams rolled to an 83-55 win against UMass on Tuesday, easily covering the 10.5-point spread. They scored 40-plus points in both halves, with sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach leading the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rams have now won nine of their last 10 games overall, covering the spread in four of their last five. Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. leads the balanced lineup with 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while junior guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (11.9) and sophomore forward Jamir Watkins (10.2) are both in double figures as well. VCU has won 12 of the last 16 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last six.

