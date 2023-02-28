Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ VCU
Current Records: Saint Louis 19-10; VCU 22-7
What to Know
The VCU Rams are 7-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Rams and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU enjoyed a cozy 73-58 victory over Richmond. VCU's guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. did his thing and had 18 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds. This also makes it four games in a row in which Baldwin Jr. has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Billikens didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at home this past Saturday as they won 81-62. Among those leading the charge for Saint Louis was guard Gibson Jimerson, who had 21 points along with six boards.
The wins brought the Rams up to 22-7 and Saint Louis to 19-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: VCU comes into the game boasting the 14th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17. On the other end of the spectrum, the Billikens are stumbling into the contest with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
VCU have won seven out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.
- Feb 03, 2023 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Saint Louis 69 vs. VCU 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - VCU 67 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Feb 21, 2020 - Saint Louis 80 vs. VCU 62
- Feb 26, 2019 - VCU 71 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Jan 23, 2018 - VCU 75 vs. Saint Louis 74
- Feb 22, 2017 - VCU 64 vs. Saint Louis 50
- Feb 13, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Saint Louis 52
- Jan 10, 2016 - VCU 72 vs. Saint Louis 56