Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ VCU

Current Records: Saint Louis 19-10; VCU 22-7

What to Know

The VCU Rams are 7-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Rams and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU enjoyed a cozy 73-58 victory over Richmond. VCU's guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. did his thing and had 18 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds. This also makes it four games in a row in which Baldwin Jr. has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Billikens didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at home this past Saturday as they won 81-62. Among those leading the charge for Saint Louis was guard Gibson Jimerson, who had 21 points along with six boards.

The wins brought the Rams up to 22-7 and Saint Louis to 19-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: VCU comes into the game boasting the 14th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17. On the other end of the spectrum, the Billikens are stumbling into the contest with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

VCU have won seven out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.