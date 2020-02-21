VCU vs. Saint Louis odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions by model on 54-30 run

Teams looking to get back on the winning track meet when the VCU Rams visit the Saint Louis Billikens in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday night. The Rams (17-9), who are tied for sixth in the conference at 7-6, have lost three in a row and four of five, while the Billikens (18-8), who are also 7-6 in the league, have lost three of four. Despite their recent losing skid, the Billikens have been sensational at home, winning 16 of their last 19 games on their home floor.

Tip-off from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis is set for 9 p.m. ET. VCU leads the all-time series 10-3. The Rams are two-point favorites in the latest VCU vs. Saint Louis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130.5.

VCU vs. Saint Louis spread: VCU -2

VCU vs. Saint Louis over-under: 130.5 points

VCU vs. Saint Louis money line: VCU -137, Saint Louis +115

VCU: VCU is 12-8 on the road since the start of last season.

SLU: Saint Louis is 25th in the nation in total rebounds at 39.7 per game.

Why VCU can cover

After some early-season struggles taking care of the basketball, the Rams are averaging just 11.5 turnovers over their last 19 games. VCU committed a season-low six turnovers on Jan. 21 at St. Joseph's. The Rams are 29th in the country in defensive efficiency (92.2) and rank sixth nationally in defensive turnover percentage (25.4) and fifth in the nation in turnover margin at plus-5.1.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva leads the Rams in scoring at 12.7 points and in rebounds at 9.1. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and in five of seven. His best game was a 26-point performance at George Mason on Jan. 5. He has two straight double-doubles and has nine on the season.

Why Saint Louis can cover

Even so, the Rams aren't a lock to cover the VCU vs. Saint Louis spread. That's because the Billikens are tough to beat at home, going 27-5 on their home floor over the past two years. Saint Louis has already clinched its third straight winning season and sixth in the past nine years. The Billikens are also looking for their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth in nine years.

Junior guard Jordan Goodwin leads the Billikens in scoring (15.7 points), rebounding (10.5) and steals (2.1). He is 23rd in the nation with 55 steals and has 173 career steals to rank fourth all-time at Saint Louis. Last season, Goodwin led all NCAA guards in offensive rebounding with a 3.5 average and his 127 offensive rebounds last season are the most by a Billiken since the stat began being tracked in the mid-1980s.

