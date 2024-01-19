The VCU Rams (10-7) will return from a successful two-game road trip when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (8-9) on Friday night. VCU picked up a pair of conference road wins against George Mason and La Salle to move up to sixth place in the Atlantic 10 standings. Saint Louis has lost four of its last five games, including a 70-65 setback at No. 21 Dayton on Tuesday. The Billikens are one of four teams in the conference with just one win in league play.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is favored by 8 points in the latest VCU vs. Saint Louis odds, while the over/under is 147 points.

VCU vs. Saint Louis spread: VCU -8

VCU vs. Saint Louis over/under: 147 points

VCU vs. Saint Louis money line: VCU -401, Saint Louis +310

Why VCU can cover

VCU got back on track following a pair of close losses to open conference play, beating George Mason and La Salle on the road last week. The Rams were 4-point underdogs in their win over the Patriots, as Max Shulga scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the second half of the defensive battle. They covered the spread again last Saturday, picking up a 71-65 win over the Explorers as 5.5-point favorites.

Shulga, a senior guard, leads VCU with 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Senior guard Zeb Jackson is adding 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, giving the Rams a veteran duo at the top of their lineup. They have dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning 12 of the last 14 meetings overall and eight straight at home.

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis came up short at No. 21 Dayton in the end, but it still gained some valuable confidence on the road in that setback. The Billikens easily covered the 12-point spread in the 70-65 final, taking a two-point lead into halftime of that contest. Junior forward Bradley Ezewiro had 10 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Gibson Jimerson added 13 points.

The Billikens beat Saint Joseph's as 3.5-point underdogs in their previous game, as Jimerson poured in 27 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. He leads the team with 16.9 points per game and is one of five players averaging double figures. Ezewiro has only started five games after missing the first portion of the season, making it difficult for the betting market to fully adjust to his return. See which team to pick here.

