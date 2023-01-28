Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ VCU

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 10-11; VCU 16-5

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Stuart Siegel Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Bonaventure winning the first 73-53 at home and VCU taking the second 74-51.

The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU blew past the Patriots 72-52.

Meanwhile, the game between St. Bonaventure and the Fordham Rams on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Bonnies falling 79-68. Guard Daryl Banks III did his best for St. Bonaventure, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 43% of their total).

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

VCU's win brought them up to 16-5 while St. Bonaventure's loss pulled them down to 10-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: VCU ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.4 on average. But the Bonnies enter the contest with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VCU have won six out of their last ten games against St. Bonaventure.