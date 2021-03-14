The Atlantic 10 Tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is on the line on Sunday in a championship game matchup as top-seeded St. Bonaventure (15-4) faces second-seeded VCU (19-6). The Bonnies are looking for their first A-10 Tournament title in nine years, while the Rams are looking for their first since 2015. The loser will still earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance, and the two teams split during the regular season with each winning at home.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, and shown nationally by CBS. The Bonnies are three-point favorites in the latest VCU vs. St. Bonaventure odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 128.5. Before you make any St. Bonaventure vs. VCU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on VCU vs. St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for St. Bonaventure vs. VCU:

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure: St. Bonaventure -3

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure Over/Under: 128.5 points

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure money line: St. Bonaventure -150, VCU +130

VCU: It's the Rams' sixth Atlantic 10 Tournament title game appearance in the last eight events

BONA: It's the fifth all-time Atlantic 10 title game appearance for the Bonnies

Why St. Bonaventure can cover



The Bonnies won the outright Atlantic 10 regular-season crown for the first time ever. St. Bonaventure is a terrific defensive team, ranking first in the Atlantic 10 in allowing just 60.1 points per game, which is also among the lowest in the country. The Bonnies beat Saint Louis 71-53 in the conference tournament semifinals, the sixth straight opponent held under 60 points. SLU shot 36.5 percent against that tough defense, which allowed 38.8 percent shooting on the year.

Osun Osunniyi was the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and had seven blocks against the Billikens, which tied for the fourth-most in Atlantic 10 Tournament history and one shy of the school's tournament record of eight by Andrew Nicholson in 2012. Osunniyi, who also averages 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds this year, has 38 career games with three or more blocks. His career average of 2.6 blocks per game is good for third among all active players nationally.

Why VCU can cover

Arguably the most talented player on the court Sunday will be VCU sophomore guard Nah'Shon Hyland, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year who leads the conference in scoring at 19.4 points per game. He missed two games late in the regular season due to injury but is averaging 21.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the two conference tournament wins. Hyland is VCU's first conference player of the year since 2009.

When the Rams last faced St. Bonaventure, a 67-64 home victory on Feb. 12, Hyland had 22 points and eight rebounds. VCU coach Mike Rhoades has a deep team with nine players averaging at least 16.1 minutes per game. The Rams are always one of the nation's better defensive clubs and are allowing 64.8 points this season, third in the A-10. They also are among the national leaders in averaging 9.44 steals per game.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. VCU picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 135 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins VCU vs. St. Bonaventure? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.