The VCU Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is 6-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Rams are 10-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. VCU has won four of the last five meetings between these two teams.

St. Bonaventure vs. VCU spread: St. Bonaventure -2

St. Bonaventure vs. VCU over-under: 139.5 points

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the Duquesne Dukes at home last week as the Bonnies won 62-48. Guard Kyle Lofton took over for St. Bonaventure, finishing with 28 points. For the season, Lofton is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

St. Bonaventure has been sensational at home, winning five of its last six home games. The Bonnies are also 5-0 against the spread in their last five games played in January.

What you need to know about VCU

Meanwhile, VCU beat the George Washington Colonials 84-77 last Wednesday. Four players on VCU scored in the double digits: Guard Nah'Shon Hyland (17), Forward Vince Williams Jr. (12), Forward Hason Ward (11), and Forward Jamir Watkins (10). Hyland paces the Rams' offense, scoring 18.1 points per game.

VCU has won eight of its last nine games, however the Rams are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five outings. In addition, VCU is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

