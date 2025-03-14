The quarterfinal round of the A-10 Tournament has the No. 1 seed VCU Rams (25-6) and the No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure Bonnies (22-10) linking up on Friday morning. The Rams had their nine-game win streak snapped at the end of the regular season. On March 7, Dayton beat VCU 79-76. Meanwhile, the Bonnies have won three straight games. In the second round of the A-10 Tournament on Thursday, St. Bonaventure topped Duquesne 64-59.

Tipoff from the Capital One Arena is at 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest St. Bonaventure vs. VCU odds via SportsLine consensus list the Rams as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any VCU vs. St. Bonaventure picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for St. Bonaventure vs. VCU:

St. Bonaventure vs. VCU spread: Rams -10.5

St. Bonaventure vs. VCU over/under: 133.5 points

St. Bonaventure vs. VCU money line: Rams -602, Bonnies +440

St. Bonaventure vs. VCU picks:

Why VCU can cover

The Rams have four players averaging double-digit points per game. Senior guard Max Shulga leads the way for this group, leading the team in points (15.5), assists (3.8), and steals (1.9). He's finished with 16 or more points in five of his last six games. On March 4 versus Duquesne, Shulga had 22 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

Senior guard Joe Bamisile is another athletic shot-creator in the backcourt. Bamisile logs 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two assists per game. In his last outing, the Virginia native recorded 18 points and eight boards. He has 14 games with 18-plus points this season.

Why St. Bonaventure can cover

Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. has a quick first step and can finish around the rim with ease. Council Jr. ranks first on the team in points (14.5), assists (4.2), and steals (2.1). The New York native tallied 18 points, two assists, two blocks, and four steals in the quarterfinal win over Duquesne.

Senior guard Chance Moore is active in the lane with a nice touch around the rim. Moore puts up 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. On Jan. 24 versus VCU, Moore finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, marking his fourth game with 20-plus points this season.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. VCU picks

The total is predicted to be 140 points.

The spread is predicted to hit in well over 50% of simulations.