VCU vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 20 VCU (home) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (away)

Current Records: VCU 6-1; Tennessee 5-1

What to Know

The #17 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the #20 VCU Rams at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the Florida State Seminoles took down Tennessee 60-57.

Meanwhile, VCU also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and lost 59-56 to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Volunteers are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.