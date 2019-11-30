VCU vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch VCU vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 20 VCU (home) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (away)
Current Records: VCU 6-1; Tennessee 5-1
What to Know
The #17 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the #20 VCU Rams at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the Florida State Seminoles took down Tennessee 60-57.
Meanwhile, VCU also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and lost 59-56 to the Purdue Boilermakers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Volunteers are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Volunteers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
