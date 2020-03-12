VCU vs. UMass odds, line: 2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between VCU and Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Minutemen and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 tournament second-round matchup at noon ET Thursday at Barclays Center. VCU is 18-13, while the Minutemen are 14-17. UMass won the regular season meeting between the teams on Feb. 26, 60-52.The Rams are favored by seven points in the latest Massachusetts vs. VCU odds, and the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any VCU vs. UMass picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Massachusetts vs. VCU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for VCU vs. UMass:
- Massachusetts vs. VCU spread: Massachusetts +7
- Massachusetts vs. VCU over-under: 136.5 points
- Massachusetts vs. VCU money line: Massachusetts 261, VCU -331
What you need to know about VCU
VCU came up short against the Davidson Wildcats last week, falling 75-65. Nah'Shon Hyland shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 17 points. Marcus Santos-Silva added 12 points. VCU lost seven of its final eight regular season games.
What you need to know about Massachusetts
The Minutemen were just a bucket short of a victory on Saturday and fell 64-63 to the Rhode Island Rams. Tre Mitchell finished with 34 points along with 12 rebounds. Sean East II had 12 points and seven assists. UMass lost two of its final three regular season games.
How to make VCU vs. Massachusetts picks
SportsLine's model has simulated UMass vs. VCU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins VCU vs. Massachusetts? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Massachusetts vs. VCU spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St. odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas remains No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12...
-
Bubble Watch: Thursday's teams in action
Five teams on the bubble are in action Thursday
-
Creighton vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. St. John's matchup...
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
CBB expert picks: March 12 best bets
Brad Evans nailed his 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, predicting a Michigan vs. Villanova National...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event