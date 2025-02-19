The VCU Rams will look to stay in the Atlantic 10 title chase when they take on the Massachusetts Minutemen in a key league matchup on Wednesday. VCU is coming off an 80-72 win at George Washington on Feb. 12, while UMass dropped a 73-59 decision to St. Bonaventure on Saturday. The Minutemen (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic 10), who are tied for seventh in the conference, are 4-4 on the road this season. The Rams (20-5, 10-2 Atlantic 10), who are second in the A-10, are 12-0 on their home court.

Tip-off from the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. VCU has won seven of the past nine meetings, including two of three last season. VCU is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest UMass vs. VCU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any VCU vs. UMass picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UMass vs. VCU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for VCU vs. Massachusetts:

UMass vs. VCU spread: VCU -17.5



UMass vs. VCU over/under: 147.5 points

UMass vs. VCU money line: VCU -2381, UMass +1113

UMASS: The Minutemen have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 road games (+5.60 units)

VCU: The Rams have hit the money line in 25 of their last 37 games (+8.75 units)



Why you should back VCU

The Rams have been on a roll, winning four games in a row and 10 of 11. Senior guard Joe Bamisile is one of four VCU players who are averaging 10 or more points. In 25 games, all starts, Bamisile is averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes. He scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and added two steals in the win at George Washington.

Senior guard Max Shulga has reached double-digit scoring in nine of the past 10 games. In a 90-49 win over Richmond on Feb. 1, he poured in 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. He had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 73-68 win at Dayton on Feb. 7. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

Why you should back UMass

Senior guard Rahsool Diggins helps lead the Minutemen. In 26 starts, he is averaging 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal in 34.6 minutes. He was dominant in a 78-55 win at La Salle on Feb. 9. In that game, he poured in 34 points, while adding three rebounds and three assists. In a 62-53 win at Duquesne on Feb. 1, he scored 32 points, while grabbing four rebounds.

With sophomore guard Jaylen Curry (wrist) questionable, senior forward Daniel Rivera will look to help provide some more offense. Rivera has registered double-digit scoring in three of the last four games, including a double-double in a 73-71 loss to Saint Louis on Feb. 4. In that game, Rivera scored 14 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds and adding two steals. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes.

How to make UMass vs. VCU picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, projecting 143 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMass vs. VCU, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.