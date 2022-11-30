Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ VCU

Current Records: Vanderbilt 3-3; VCU 4-2

What to Know

The VCU Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Rams sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-61 win over the Kennesaw State Owls this past Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Kennesaw State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for VCU was guard Jayden Nunn, who had 24 points.

As for Vanderbilt, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 67-59 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Thursday. Forward Liam Robbins was the offensive standout of the matchup for Vanderbilt, picking up 20 points in addition to eight blocks and seven boards.

The wins brought VCU up to 4-2 and the Commodores to 3-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams are stumbling into the game with the second most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.8 on average. Vanderbilt has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Vanderbilt and VCU tied in their last contest.