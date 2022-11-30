Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ VCU

Current Records: Vanderbilt 3-3; VCU 4-2

What to Know

The VCU Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday VCU sidestepped the Kennesaw State Owls for a 64-61 win. The Rams can attribute much of their success to guard Jayden Nunn, who had 24 points.

As for Vanderbilt, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Thursday. Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid victory over Fresno State, winning 67-59. Vanderbilt's forward Liam Robbins was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points along with eight blocks and seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, VCU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought the Rams up to 4-2 and the Commodores to 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VCU is stumbling into the matchup with the 348th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.8 on average. Vanderbilt has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.53

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vanderbilt and VCU tied in their last contest.