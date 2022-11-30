The VCU Rams will try to build on their win over Kennesaw State when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night. VCU bounced back from a blowout loss at Memphis with the 64-61 win last Saturday, improving to 4-2 overall this season. Vanderbilt has won three of its last four games, beating Fresno State by eight points its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Rams are favored by 1.5 points in the latest VCU vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 127. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. VCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on VCU vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for VCU vs. Vanderbilt:

VCU vs. Vanderbilt spread: VCU -1.5

VCU vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 127 points

VCU vs. Vanderbilt money line: VCU -125, Vanderbilt +105

VCU vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks here

Why VCU can cover

VCU did not play well for the entire 40 minutes of its game against Kennesaw State on Saturday, but it played well enough down the stretch to pick up a win. The Rams closed the contest with a 14-4 run, and Jayden Nunn led the team with 24 points. Leading scorer Brandon Johns Jr. was held to just eight points on 2 of 5 shooting, so he should have a more productive evening on Wednesday.

Johns Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while Nunn is scoring 11.0 points and dishing out 2.2 assists. Vanderbilt was without multiple starters last week due to injuries and illness, and they have several players who are listed as questionable. The Rams have won all three of their home games this season, giving them confidence heading into this matchup.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

VCU might have picked up a win against Kennesaw State, but it was certainly not an inspiring effort. The Rams needed a late run to erase a deficit, and they were 12-point favorites heading into that game. None of their home games have been against quality opponents, as they beat Manhattan and Morgan State in their other two games at Stuart Siegel Center.

Vanderbilt has won three of its last four games, including an overtime win at Temple as a 3.5-point underdog two weeks ago. The Commodores are rested heading into this game, as they have not played since beating Fresno State on Thanksgiving. They have been one of the most profitable teams in the country since the end of last season, covering the spread in 12 of their last 17 games.

How to make VCU vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. VCU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins VCU vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. VCU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.