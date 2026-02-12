The Vermont Catamounts look to stay in the chase for the America East Conference regular-season championship when they battle the Binghamton Bearcats on Thursday. Vermont is coming off an 80-57 win over New Hampshire on Saturday, while Binghamton dropped a 73-64 decision to NJIT that same day. The Catamounts (15-10, 7-3 America East), who are third in the conference, are 6-5 on the road this season. The Bearcats (5-20, 1-9 America East), who are ninth in the conference, are 5-6 on their home court.

Tip-off from the Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, N.Y., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Vermont leads the all-time series 31-3, including a 60-59 win on Jan. 8. The Catamounts are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Binghamton vs. Vermont odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Vermont vs. Binghamton picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Vermont vs. Binghamton 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Binghamton vs. Vermont:

Vermont vs. Binghamton spread: Vermont -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont vs. Binghamton over/under: 138.5 points Vermont vs. Binghamton money line: Vermont –719, Binghamton +500 Vermont vs. Binghamton picks: See picks at SportsLine Vermont vs. Binghamton streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Vermont vs. Binghamton picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. The Over has hit in five of the last eight head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Vermont games, and in three of the last five Binghamton games. The Catamounts are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Bearcats are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Catamounts to have five players score 10.6 points or more, including T.J. Hurley's projected 18.4 points. The Bearcats, meanwhile, are projected to have six players score 10.4 or more points, led by Jeremiah Quigley, who is projected to score 16.5 points. The Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Binghamton vs. Vermont, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vermont vs. Binghamton spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.