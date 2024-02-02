Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Vermont and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Albany 38-21.

Vermont entered the contest having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Albany step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Albany 11-10, Vermont 16-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. They and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Catamounts earned a 67-57 win over the Bulldogs.

Albany can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-79 victory over the Wildcats. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Vermont haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Vermont's sizable advantage in that area, the Great Danes will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Vermont is a big 11.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.