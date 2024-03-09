Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: Albany 13-18, Vermont 25-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Albany is 1-9 against Vermont since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in an America East postseason contest. Albany is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
On Tuesday, the Great Danes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Bulldogs. Albany has not had much luck with Bryant recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Vermont came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured a 68-64 W over the Wildcats. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, as Vermont's was.
The Great Danes have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season. As for the Catamounts, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 16 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-6 record this season.
Albany came up short against Vermont in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 94-80. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.
- Feb 22, 2024 - Vermont 94 vs. Albany 80
- Feb 01, 2024 - Vermont 81 vs. Albany 59
- Feb 28, 2023 - Vermont 79 vs. Albany 61
- Feb 04, 2023 - Vermont 87 vs. Albany 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Vermont 76 vs. Albany 63
- Jan 31, 2022 - Vermont 73 vs. Albany 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Vermont 74 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Albany 63 vs. Vermont 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Vermont 85 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Vermont 86 vs. Albany 75