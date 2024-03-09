Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Albany 13-18, Vermont 25-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Albany is 1-9 against Vermont since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in an America East postseason contest. Albany is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Tuesday, the Great Danes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Bulldogs. Albany has not had much luck with Bryant recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Vermont came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured a 68-64 W over the Wildcats. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, as Vermont's was.

The Great Danes have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season. As for the Catamounts, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 16 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-6 record this season.

Albany came up short against Vermont in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 94-80. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.