Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Buffalo 2-2, Vermont 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with four straight games on the road, Vermont is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The experts predicted Vermont would be headed in after a win, but Iona made sure that didn't happen. Vermont fell just short of Iona by a score of 62-59 on Friday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Catamounts have suffered since February 8th.

Vermont struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Iona pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, Buffalo entered their contest against Bryant on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Buffalo fell victim to a painful 87-64 defeat at the hands of Bryant. The Bulls were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-25.

Buffalo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Sabol, who scored 17 points, and Noah Batchelor, who scored eight points along with six rebounds.

Vermont dropped their record down to 1-3 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Buffalo, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-2.

Vermont came up short against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, falling 77-71. Will Vermont have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.