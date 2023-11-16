Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Charleston 1-1, Vermont 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Vermont has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Charleston Cougars at 11:30 a.m. ET at HTC Center. Charleston took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Vermont proved on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 92-41 win over the Cardinals. With that win, Vermont brought their scoring average up to 79.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Charleston last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Dukes on the road by a decisive 90-72 margin.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking ahead, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Charleston is a 3.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Vermont

Nick Fiorillo: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Charleston

No Injury Information