Halftime Report

Vermont and Maine have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-23, Vermont has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-10 in no time. On the other hand, Maine will have to make due with a 13-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Maine 13-8, Vermont 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Maine is 0-10 against Vermont since February of 2020 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Black Bears are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

Maine will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating New Hamp., who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Maine blew past New Hamp. 71-46 on Thursday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37-14.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Vermont last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Binghamton by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Catamounts have suffered since November 15, 2024.

Maine's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8. As for Vermont, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 11-10.

Maine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

While only Maine took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Vermont is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 5 years.