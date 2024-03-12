Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: New Hamp. 15-14, Vermont 25-6

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

New Hamp. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in an America East postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

New Hamp. gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-64 victory over the Bearcats.

New Hamp.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Clarence Daniels, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Daniels hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Trey Woodyard was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Vermont had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.9 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Great Danes 75-72. The overall outcome was as expected, but Albany made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Vermont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shamir Bogues, who scored 16 points along with five assists and five steals. Bogues didn't help Vermont's cause all that much against Va. Tech back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of TJ Long, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 16-14. As for the Catamounts, they are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-6 record this season.

New Hamp. came up short against Vermont in their previous matchup on Tuesday, falling 68-64. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..