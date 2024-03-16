2nd Quarter Report

Only zero more halves stand between Vermont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this morning. They have jumped out to a 66-61 lead against UMass Lowell.

Vermont entered the match having won ten straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it 11, or will UMass Lowell step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-9, Vermont 25-6

UMass Lowell is 2-8 against Vermont since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in an America East postseason contest. UMass Lowell pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Catamounts.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for UMass Lowell's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 77-70 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UMass Lowell.

UMass Lowell got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cam Morris III out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Morris III pulled down ten or more rebounds. Yuri Covington was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Vermont had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.9 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 66-59.

Among those leading the charge was Ileri Ayo-Faleye, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 27-6.

UMass Lowell came up short against Vermont in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 74-62. Can UMass Lowell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Vermont is a big 7.5-point favorite against UMass Lowell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.