Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Yale 5-3, Vermont 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Vermont Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Yale has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned a 79-71 win over the Seawolves.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid win over the Big Green on Wednesday, taking the game 64-53.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 5-3. As for the Catamounts, they pushed their record up to 6-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Vermont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Yale against Vermont in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 73-44 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Yale since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Yale.