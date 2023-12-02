Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Yale 5-3, Vermont 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will be playing at home against the Yale Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Catamounts earned a 64-53 win over the Big Green.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Seawolves on Wednesday, taking the game 79-71.

The Catamounts have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

Going forward, Vermont is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Vermont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Vermont is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Yale.