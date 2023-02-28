Who's Playing

Albany @ Vermont

Current Records: Albany 8-22; Vermont 19-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 13-3 against the Albany Great Danes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Catamounts and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Vermont came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bryant Bulldogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 70-66. Having forecasted a close win for Vermont, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Albany didn't have too much trouble with the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68.

Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 19-10 and the Great Danes to 8-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Vermont and Albany clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Albany.