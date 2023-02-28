Who's Playing
Albany @ Vermont
Current Records: Albany 8-22; Vermont 19-10
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are 13-3 against the Albany Great Danes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Catamounts and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Vermont came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bryant Bulldogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 70-66. Having forecasted a close win for Vermont, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Albany didn't have too much trouble with the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68.
Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 19-10 and the Great Danes to 8-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Vermont and Albany clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
Series History
Vermont have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Albany.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Vermont 87 vs. Albany 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Vermont 76 vs. Albany 63
- Jan 31, 2022 - Vermont 73 vs. Albany 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Vermont 74 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Albany 63 vs. Vermont 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Vermont 85 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Vermont 86 vs. Albany 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Vermont 67 vs. Albany 49
- Jan 05, 2019 - Vermont 80 vs. Albany 51
- Feb 08, 2018 - Vermont 72 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - Vermont 61 vs. Albany 50
- Mar 11, 2017 - Vermont 56 vs. Albany 53
- Feb 22, 2017 - Vermont 62 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 25, 2017 - Vermont 60 vs. Albany 49
- Feb 06, 2016 - Albany 75 vs. Vermont 71
- Jan 09, 2016 - Albany 69 vs. Vermont 57