Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Vermont

Regular Season Records: Binghamton 13-17; Vermont 21-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 18-0 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Vermont and Binghamton are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in the second round of the America East Conference Tourney. The Catamounts are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Vermont earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They took their game against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by a conclusive 84-57 score. Vermont's guard Dylan Penn looked sharp as he had 23 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Binghamton proved too difficult a challenge. The Bearcats narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Retrievers 67-65. Binghamton got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jacob Falko (16), forward Miles Gibson (13), guard Christian Hinckson (11), and guard Dan Petcash (11).

The Catamounts are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Vermont comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.6. Less enviably, Binghamton is stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Binghamton.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.80

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 14-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.