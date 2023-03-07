Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Vermont

Regular Season Records: Binghamton 13-17; Vermont 21-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 18-0 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Vermont and Binghamton are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in the second round of the America East Conference Tourney. The Catamounts are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Vermont earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They put the hurt on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with a sharp 84-57 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 18 points in Vermont's favor. Vermont's guard Dylan Penn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Binghamton proved too difficult a challenge. The Bearcats had just enough and edged out the Retrievers 67-65. Binghamton got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jacob Falko (16), forward Miles Gibson (13), guard Christian Hinckson (11), and guard Dan Petcash (11).

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Catamounts rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.6 on average. Less enviably, Binghamton is 33rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.