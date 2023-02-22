Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Vermont

Current Records: Binghamton 12-14; Vermont 17-10

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Vermont Catamounts at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont will be strutting in after a win while the Bearcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Binghamton and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Binghamton falling 84-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Vermont sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-80 victory over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders this past Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Jersey Tech made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Binghamton is now 12-14 while the Catamounts sit at 17-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Binghamton, Vermont ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.