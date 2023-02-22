Who's Playing
Binghamton @ Vermont
Current Records: Binghamton 12-14; Vermont 17-10
What to Know
The Binghamton Bearcats are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Vermont Catamounts at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont will be strutting in after a win while the Bearcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Binghamton and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Binghamton falling 84-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Vermont sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-80 victory over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders this past Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Jersey Tech made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Binghamton is now 12-14 while the Catamounts sit at 17-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Binghamton, Vermont ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Vermont 80 vs. Binghamton 55
- Mar 09, 2022 - Vermont 74 vs. Binghamton 42
- Feb 23, 2022 - Vermont 66 vs. Binghamton 49
- Feb 09, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. Binghamton 51
- Jan 10, 2021 - Vermont 84 vs. Binghamton 44
- Jan 09, 2021 - Vermont 76 vs. Binghamton 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - Vermont 76 vs. Binghamton 48
- Jan 15, 2020 - Vermont 72 vs. Binghamton 53
- Mar 12, 2019 - Vermont 84 vs. Binghamton 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - Vermont 69 vs. Binghamton 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Vermont 78 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 21, 2018 - Vermont 75 vs. Binghamton 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Vermont 68 vs. Binghamton 54
- Feb 06, 2017 - Vermont 71 vs. Binghamton 51
- Jan 11, 2017 - Vermont 67 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 17, 2016 - Vermont 78 vs. Binghamton 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Vermont 61 vs. Binghamton 52