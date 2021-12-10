The Vermont Catamounts (6-4) go on the road to face the Brown Bears (8-4) in an America East vs. Ivy League matchup on Friday night. The Catamounts have been up and down over their past four games, alternating wins and losses. They fell 68-58 to Providence in their last contest. Brown is currently on a four-game win streak.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Pizzitola Sports Center. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Catamounts as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Vermont vs. Brown odds. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is set at 129.

Vermont vs. Brown spread: Vermont -3.5

Vermont vs. Brown over-under: 129 points

Vermont vs. Brown money line: Vermont -170, Brown +145

BRWN: Bears are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

UVM: Under is 6-1 in Catamount's last seven road games

Why Brown can cover

Freshman guard Kino Lilly Jr. averages a team-high 12.2 points per game with 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals. The Maryland native is shooting a team-best 41 percent from beyond the arc. Lilly Jr. has hit at least three 3-pointers in seven games this year. In his last outing against Merrimack, he finished with 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Paxson Wojcik is second on the team in points (10.6). Wojcik has scored at least 12 points in seven games thus far. Against Sacred Heart, he finished with a season-high 17 points. Wojcik shot 7 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 7 from 3-point land. Graduate student Tamenang Choh has scored in double-figures in three straight games. He put up a season-high 26 points and seven rebounds in the win against Sacred Heart.

Why Vermont can cover

There are three players who average at least 11 points per game for Vermont. Senior forward Ryan Davis is averaging a team-best 17 points with 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Davis has scored at least 14 points in seven of the nine games he's played in. His best outing came in a win against Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He recorded 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in that matchup.

Graduate student guard Ben Shungu is second on the team with 13.3 points to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Shungu has knocked down at least two 3-pointers in five contests thus far. In the loss to Providence, he led the team with 20 points. Shungu shot 8 of 18 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Senior forward Isaiah Powell averages 11 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Powell logged a double-double in the loss to Maryland. He finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

