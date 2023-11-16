The 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational begins on Thursday at the HTC Center. The first game of the tournament pits the Charleston Cougars against the Vermont Catamounts in a late-morning tilt. Charleston is 1-1 this season with a win over Iona and a loss to Duquesne. Vermont is 2-0, toppling both Merrimack and Plattsburgh State to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Conway. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Cougars as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145.5 in the latest Charleston vs. Vermont odds.

It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Vermont vs. Charleston:

Charleston vs. Vermont spread: Charleston -2

Charleston vs. Vermont over/under: 145.5 points

Charleston vs. Vermont money line: Charleston -129, Vermont +109

CHAR: The Cougars are 2-3 against the spread in the last five neutral-site games

VER: The Catamounts are 1-4 against the spread in the last five neutral-site games

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston is coming off a tremendous 2022-23 season in which the program won 31 games and a conference title. The Cougars finished in the top 20 nationally in offensive rating (111.6) and defensive rating (94.2), with Ante Brzovic returning as a key piece. Brzovic, a 6'10 forward, led the team in rebounding and finished second in scoring for the Cougars last season. In 2023-24, he is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories.

Charleston is shooting 58.1% inside the arc and ranks above the national average in free throw creation and free throw accuracy. The Cougars are generating an assist on 54.2% of field goals this season, and Vermont is forcing only 10.5 turnovers per game with only 5.0 steals per contest on defense. Defensively, Charleston is a top-20 team in free throw prevention, yielding fewer than 11 attempts per game. The Cougars are also stellar in defensive rebound rate (73.7%), 3-point defense (29.6%), and steal rate (10.0%) to begin this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Vermont can cover

Vermont has won the America East regular season and tournament titles in each of the last two seasons, and the Catamounts are off to a strong start in 2023-24. Vermont is 2-0 and excelling on both ends of the floor. The Catamounts are scoring 1.17 points per possession, with six players averaging at least eight points per game. Vermont is making more than 70% of 2-point field goal attempts, a top-five mark in the country, and the Catamounts are shooting 54.5% from the field with 19.0 assists per contest. Vermont is also committing only 10.0 turnovers per game while ranking in the top 30 nationally in offensive rebound rate.

On defense, the Catamounts are yielding only 0.96 points per possession and holding opponents to 35.5% shooting. That includes 22.5% from 3-point range, and Vermont is giving up only 12.0 free throw attempts and 6.5 assists per game. Charleston has stumbled out of the gate on offense, including an ugly 21.8% mark from 3-point range, and Vermont is in a strong position.

