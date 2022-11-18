Who's Playing

Iona @ Vermont

Current Records: Iona 1-1; Vermont 1-3

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will take on the Iona Gaels at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Catamounts were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 59-57 to the USC Trojans. Forward Nick Fiorillo wasn't much of a difference maker for Vermont; Fiorillo played for 28 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, Iona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 83-78 to the Hofstra Pride.

The losses put Vermont at 1-3 and Iona at 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Vermont is stumbling into the matchup with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. But the Gaels rank first in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 12.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.