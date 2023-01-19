Who's Playing
Maine @ Vermont
Current Records: Maine 6-11; Vermont 8-10
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are 19-0 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Vermont and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts won both of their matches against Maine last season (81-68 and 75-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Vermont received a tough blow last week as they fell 80-65 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday, falling 85-77.
The losses put Vermont at 8-10 and the Black Bears at 6-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Catamounts have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Maines have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last nine years.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Vermont 75 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 29, 2022 - Vermont 81 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 17, 2021 - Vermont 88 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Vermont 65 vs. Maine 30
- Mar 07, 2020 - Vermont 61 vs. Maine 50
- Feb 05, 2020 - Vermont 77 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Vermont 59 vs. Maine 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Maine 57
- Feb 06, 2019 - Vermont 86 vs. Maine 63
- Jan 09, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Maine 49
- Mar 03, 2018 - Vermont 75 vs. Maine 60
- Feb 27, 2018 - Vermont 74 vs. Maine 62
- Jan 15, 2018 - Vermont 83 vs. Maine 62
- Mar 01, 2017 - Vermont 86 vs. Maine 41
- Feb 01, 2017 - Vermont 74 vs. Maine 53
- Jan 05, 2017 - Vermont 90 vs. Maine 77
- Mar 02, 2016 - Vermont 99 vs. Maine 82
- Feb 03, 2016 - Vermont 85 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 06, 2016 - Vermont 90 vs. Maine 72