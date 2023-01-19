Who's Playing

Maine @ Vermont

Current Records: Maine 6-11; Vermont 8-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 19-0 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Vermont and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts won both of their matches against Maine last season (81-68 and 75-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Vermont received a tough blow last week as they fell 80-65 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday, falling 85-77.

The losses put Vermont at 8-10 and the Black Bears at 6-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Catamounts have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Maines have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last nine years.