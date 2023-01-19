Who's Playing

Maine @ Vermont

Current Records: Maine 6-11; Vermont 8-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 19-0 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Catamounts and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont won both of their matches against Maine last season (81-68 and 75-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The matchup between Vermont and the UMass Lowell River Hawks last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Vermont falling 80-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Saturday, falling 85-77.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Catamounts at 8-10 and Maine at 6-11. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Vermont has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Black Bears have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 11-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last nine years.