The New Hampshire Wildcats and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash in an America East Tournament semifinal matchup on Tuesday in Burlington, VT. Vermont finished the regular season 25-6, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, while New Hampshire finished the regular season 15-14, which resulted in the No. 4 seed. Vermont defeated Albany 75-72 in the quarterfinals, extending its winning streak to eight games. New Hampshire knocked off Binghamton 77-64 in its quarterfinal matchup, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Tip-off at at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington is scheduled for 5 p.m ET. Vermont is favored by 13 points in the latest Vermont vs. New Hampshire odds, and the over/under is 137 points.

Vermont vs. New Hampshire spread: Vermont -13

Vermont vs. New Hampshire over/under: 137 points

Vermont vs. New Hampshire money line: Vermont: -1143, New Hampshire: +708

What you need to know about New Hampshire

New Hampshire came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview mirror. They came out on top against the Binghamton Bearcats by a score of 77-64 on Saturday. Clarence Daniels dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Trey Woodyard was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Daniels has been outstanding for the Wildcats this season. The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. His supporting cast is paced by junior guard Ahmad Robinson, who averages 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

What you need to know about Vermont

Meanwhile, Vermont came tearing into Saturday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.9 points per game) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a victory defeating the Albany Great Danes 75-72. Shamir Bogues scored 16 points along with five assists and five steals. The team also got some help courtesy of TJ Long, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

Vermont posted a 15-1 record in conference play during the regular season. The Catamounts are deep, with nine players averaging 15.8 minutes or more per game. Vermont is one of the top defensive teams in the America East, allowing only 63.2 points per game. Long leads the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game.

