Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Vermont

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 5-13; Vermont 9-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 4-1 against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Vermont and New Jersey Tech will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts won both of their matches against New Jersey Tech last season (90-67 and 98-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Vermont took their game against the Maine Black Bears this past Thursday by a conclusive 66-45 score.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 87-75 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest this past Thursday, where they covered a 12.5-point spread.

The Catamounts' victory brought them up to 9-10 while the Highlanders' loss pulled them down to 5-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vermont ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Jersey Tech.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Vermont have won four out of their last five games against New Jersey Tech.