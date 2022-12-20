Who's Playing

Toledo @ Vermont

Current Records: Toledo 7-4; Vermont 6-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Vermont Catamounts are heading back home. They and the Toledo Rockets will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a win while Toledo will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Vermont escaped with a win two weeks ago against the Colgate Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Meanwhile, Toledo received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 100-85 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Vermont's victory brought them up to 6-7 while Toledo's loss pulled them down to 7-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Catamounts have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Rockets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.