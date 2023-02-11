Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Vermont

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-6; Vermont 14-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Vermont and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Catamounts picked up a 74-65 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell entered their game on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their contest against the Hartford Hawks by a conclusive 70-48 score.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Vermont lost to UMass Lowell on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin. Maybe Vermont will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won 11 out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.