Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Vermont
Regular Season Records: UMass Lowell 26-7; Vermont 22-10
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are 12-4 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Vermont and UMass Lowell are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 11 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in the third round of the America East Conference Tourney. The Catamounts are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
Vermont earned some more postseason success in their game on Tuesday. They were the clear victors by a 79-57 margin over the Binghamton Bearcats. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Vermont. Their guard Dylan Penn did his thing and had 26 points.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell strolled past the New Hamp. Wildcats with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 75-64. The River Hawks can attribute much of their success to forward Allin Blunt, who had 19 points.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Catamounts come into the contest boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.60%. But UMass Lowell is even better: they enter the matchup with a 48.70% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Vermont have won 12 out of their last 16 games against UMass Lowell.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vermont 93 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 11, 2023 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Vermont 94 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Feb 11, 2018 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 04, 2018 - Vermont 88 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Feb 15, 2017 - Vermont 87 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 08, 2016 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Vermont 93
- Jan 18, 2016 - UMass Lowell 93 vs. Vermont 82