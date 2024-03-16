The Vermont Catamounts seek their third consecutive America East college basketball tournament championship when they face the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday. The top-seeded Catamounts (27-6) won both regular-season meetings against UMass Lowell (22-9) and also topped the River Hawks 72-59 in last year's America East Tournament final. The No. 2-seeded UMass Lowell is looking to break through with its first conference championship by appearing in the final for the third time in the past four seasons.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Patrick Gymnasium, the Catamounts' home court, in Burlington, VT. The Catamounts are 7-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 133.5 in the latest Vermont vs. UMass Lowell odds.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell point spread: Vermont -7

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell over/under total: 133.5 points

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell money line: Vermont -325, UMass Lowell +250

UML: The River Hawks are 4-2 against the spread as an underdog this season.

VM: The Catamounts are 10-8 ATS in conference games this season.

Why Vermont can cover

The Catamounts have built a mini dynasty of sorts in the American East that has seen them win four of the past six conference tournaments and earn the coveted NCAA Tournament bids in the process. Many observers believe this year's club is likely the strongest overall group fielded by coach John Becker this decade. They are also one of the hottest teams in the country heading into the postseason, on an 18-1 run that included winning the American East regular season by four games over UMass Lowell.

Becker believes in a five-out system that sees the club make hockey-style, wholesale substitutions to its entire on-court lineup and trusts that every player on the floor can deliver when called upon. His faith has been rewarded as Vermont, which is noted for its deliberate and precise execution, has nine players averaging at least 11.7 minutes per game and eight different players have led the Catamounts in scoring this season. Versatile guard TJ Long leads the way with averages of 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Fellow guard Shamil Bogues grabs a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest while adding 10.9 points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why UMass Lowell can cover

The River Hawks, on the other hand, prefer a frenetic, fast-paced style that can overwhelm opponents when they get going. They are also efficient despite playing a volatile style that involves a high volume of shot attempts and possessions. UMass Lowell led the American East in scoring at 80.6 points per game and average margin of victory at 9.8 points per contest. The River Hawks are both fast and physical, as evidenced by them leading the conference in nearly every rebounding category, including total rebounds (40.8 rpg), offensive rebounds (11.5) and opponent rebounds (33.3).

Although they lack Vermont's overall depth, the River Hawks are efficient as all five starters average double figures in scoring and their top two bench players combine for more than 18 points per game. Senior guard Yuri Covington led four players in double figures in the 77-70 semifinal win over Bryant with 17 points. See which team to pick here.

