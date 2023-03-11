A berth in the NCAA Tournament will be on the line when the Vermont Catamounts host the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday in the 2023 America East championship game at Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vt. The No. 1 overall seed, Vermont (22-10, 14-2) is making its seventh championship game appearance in the last eight years and 16th all-time. The Catamounts routed fifth-seeded Binghamton 79-57 in the semifinals to reach the title game. Meanwhile UMass Lowell (26-7, 11-5) has reached the program's second championship game in the last three years. The River Hawks beat New Hampshire, 75-64, in the semifinals.

Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Catamounts are favored by 5 points in the latest Vermont vs. UMass Lowell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5.

The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UMass Lowell vs. Vermont:

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell spread: Catamounts -5

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 141.5 points

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell money line: Catamounts -225, River Hawks +185

VER: Robin Duncan ranks fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.33)

UML: The River Hawks lead the conference in scoring defense (65.8 points per game)

Why the Catamounts can cover

Vermont has the best player in the conference in Finn Sullivan. A 6-foot-4 guard from San Diego, Sullivan ranks second on the team in both scoring (11.8 points per game) and rebounding (4.9 rebounds per game). For his efforts this season he was named the America East Player of the Year, becoming the seventh straight Catamount to win the award.

In addition, Dylan Penn is on a roll. The fifth year guard from Evansville, Ind., is averaging 24.5 points per game during the America East playoffs. Over the last two games he has made 21-of-31 field goals, including 5-of-8 3-point attempts.

Why the River Hawks can cover

UMass Lowell is the conference's top defensive team. The River Hawks allow just 65.8 points per game, which is the fewest in the America East. Max Brooks, a member of the conference's All-Defensive team, blocks a league-best 1.8 shots per game.

In addition, UMass Lowell is playing some of its best ball of the season. The River Hawks have won six games in a row and 10 of their last 11. Over their last six games, they have outscored teams by 18.7 points per game.

