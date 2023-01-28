Who's Playing

UMBC @ Vermont

Current Records: UMBC 14-8; Vermont 11-10

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers haven't won a game against the Vermont Catamounts since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UMBC and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at noon ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts should still be riding high after a big victory, while UMBC will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for UMBC as they fell 69-65 to the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vermont took their contest against the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday by a conclusive 80-55 score.

The Retrievers are now 14-8 while Vermont sits at 11-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: UMBC enters the matchup with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Vermont is 49th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won 14 out of their last 19 games against UMBC.