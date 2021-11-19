Who's Playing

Yale @ Vermont

Current Records: Yale 3-1; Vermont 2-1

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Vermont Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Bulldogs made easy work of the Siena Saints on Tuesday and carried off an 82-54 win.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Vermont at home against the Worcester Tech Engineers on Tuesday as the team secured an 81-48 victory.

Their wins bumped Yale to 3-1 and Vermont to 2-1. Both Yale and Vermont have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won three out of their last five games against Yale.