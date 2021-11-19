Who's Playing
Yale @ Vermont
Current Records: Yale 3-1; Vermont 2-1
What to Know
The Yale Bulldogs are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Vermont Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
The Bulldogs made easy work of the Siena Saints on Tuesday and carried off an 82-54 win.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Vermont at home against the Worcester Tech Engineers on Tuesday as the team secured an 81-48 victory.
Their wins bumped Yale to 3-1 and Vermont to 2-1. Both Yale and Vermont have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont have won three out of their last five games against Yale.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Yale 65 vs. Vermont 52
- Nov 21, 2018 - Vermont 79 vs. Yale 70
- Nov 25, 2017 - Vermont 79 vs. Yale 73
- Nov 26, 2016 - Vermont 67 vs. Yale 65
- Dec 05, 2015 - Yale 72 vs. Vermont 54