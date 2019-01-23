VIDEO: Charles Matthews just barely beats the buzzer to give Michigan the win over Minnesota
The Wolverines collapsed late -- then got saved by their veteran -- and staved off an embarrassing loss
Michigan dodged back-to-back losses for the first time in more than two years thanks to the clutch play of senior wing Charles Matthews.
The fifth-ranked Wolverines, who were three days removed from their first loss of the season, had a double-digit second-half lead sink into the sand against unranked Minnesota. On the game's final possession, freshman Ignas Brazdeikis tried to bully his way into the lane for the winning score, only to be blocked by Eric Curry.
Matthews scooted in and just barely -- barely! -- got the winner off before the shot clock expired. Wolverines win 59-57.
Yeah, Michigan's got a way with winning games at the horn. Jordan Poole need not apply for this one.
The win gets Michigan to 18-1 and keeps it just one game behind Michigan State in the Big Ten chase. Minnesota is now 4-4 in league play and 14-5 overall. The victory was an escape all the more, considering the Wolverines were just 3-of-22 from 3-point range.
It will be interesting to see how Michigan rebounds from this one. It's next game comes Friday at Indiana, which is all sorts of hungry to get its season moving in the right direction.
