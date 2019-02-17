VIDEO: South Dakota State completes comeback with halfcourt buzzer beater for win
David Jenkins sunk a game-winner at the buzzer from midcourt to seal the win for the Jackrabbits
South Dakota State dug all the way out of its 17-point second half deficit Saturday to steal a 78-77 win over cross-state foe North Dakota State with an epic buzzer-beater from half-court flung by star David Jenkins.
Jenkins, who finished with 24 points on the day, had 17 against NDSU in the second half, none bigger than these three at the buzzer.
South Dakota State trailed the entire second half before the game-winning bucket at the final horn.
The win for the Jackrabbits keeps them atop the Summit League standings and allows them to avoid a two-game skid in league play after falling on Valentine's Day to Nebraska-Omaha -- a loss, by the way, that came on a buzzer-beater by Omaha. With three games remaining on the regular season schedule for SDSU, it has a chance to clinch the regular season title and enter the postseason as the favorite to represent the Summit in the Big Dance in March.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College hoops winners and losers
Plus, Michigan has rebounded in a big way to put itself in position for the Big Ten title
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Tennessee 10,000 times.
-
TTU coach livid after jam in junk time
Beard was displeased and apparently made the player apologize to Baylor's coach after the...
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. NC State 10,000 times.
-
Curry celebrates with Davidson students
Curry was sitting courtside at Friday night's game and celebrated his alma mater's win in epic...
-
How to watch: Texas vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns and Cowboys play Saturday on CBS