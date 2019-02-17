VIDEO: South Dakota State completes comeback with halfcourt buzzer beater for win

South Dakota State dug all the way out of its 17-point second half deficit Saturday to steal a 78-77 win over cross-state foe North Dakota State with an epic buzzer-beater from half-court flung by star David Jenkins.

Jenkins, who finished with 24 points on the day, had 17 against NDSU in the second half, none bigger than these three at the buzzer.

David Jenkins makes the game-winning three-pointer for #SDSU as time expires. SDSU 78 #NDSU 77 pic.twitter.com/eWW2EokgI3 — Chase Miller (@ChaseMiller740) February 16, 2019

South Dakota State trailed the entire second half before the game-winning bucket at the final horn.

The win for the Jackrabbits keeps them atop the Summit League standings and allows them to avoid a two-game skid in league play after falling on Valentine's Day to Nebraska-Omaha -- a loss, by the way, that came on a buzzer-beater by Omaha. With three games remaining on the regular season schedule for SDSU, it has a chance to clinch the regular season title and enter the postseason as the favorite to represent the Summit in the Big Dance in March.