VIDEO: Xavier and St. John's get in handshake line scuffle in Big East tournament

Xavier coach Chris Mack said St. John's players were running their mouths at Xavier

NEW YORK -- An 88-60 blowout Xavier win over St. John's nearly turned ugly after the final horn when a brief fracas surfaced in the handshake line.  

Players from St. John's and Xavier had an altercation, exacerbated when St. John's Bashir Ahmed shoved Xavier star Trevon Bluiett

"I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus," Mack said in his postgame press conference. "Guys didn't want to shake hands, but it was quickly squelched."

Xavier (28-4) will play the winner of Providence-Seton Hall in Friday's semifinal. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his eighth season covering college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics,... Full Bio

