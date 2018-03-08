VIDEO: Xavier and St. John's get in handshake line scuffle in Big East tournament

NEW YORK -- An 88-60 blowout Xavier win over St. John's nearly turned ugly after the final horn when a brief fracas surfaced in the handshake line.

Players from St. John's and Xavier had an altercation, exacerbated when St. John's Bashir Ahmed shoved Xavier star Trevon Bluiett.

Little post-game dust-up between Xavier and St. John’s. pic.twitter.com/hEAFbdHuM6 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 8, 2018

Here’s a little more on that incident — looks like this is what started it all. pic.twitter.com/nr8iBEG1bl — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 8, 2018

"I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus," Mack said in his postgame press conference. "Guys didn't want to shake hands, but it was quickly squelched."

Xavier (28-4) will play the winner of Providence-Seton Hall in Friday's semifinal.