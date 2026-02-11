Villanova and Notre Dame are in the final stages of solidifying a monumental scheduling sacrament to begin the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The Wildcats and Fighting Irish's men's and women's basketball teams have been given special clearance by the NCAA to open next season in Rome for a doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 1, sources told CBS Sports. College basketball's official start to the season is Monday, Nov. 2, but the NCAA quietly approved a waiver in January to allow the teams a one-day head start, given the historic precedent of the games.

The motivation for the overseas twinbill happens to be one of the most famous people on the planet: Pope Leo XIV.

The two universities are prominent private Catholic schools with connections to the Pope. For Villanova, an obvious one: Robert Francis Prevost is a 1977 alumnus. The Notre Dame piece is tied to the school's massive global brand. Notre Dame is regarded as the most prominent Catholic institution of higher learning in the world. It also has an outpost in Rome. An avowed sports fan, the Pope also grew up in Chicago, which has a significant Notre Dame fan presence given its proximity to nearby South Bend, Indiana. (Soon after Prevost was named the most powerful man in the Catholic Church, online detectives went back and found he appeared on television during the White Sox's 2005 World Series run.)

Notre Dame's women's program is a powerhouse with two national titles and nine Final Fours. Since 2020, Niele Ivey has been the coach. Villanova owns three national titles in men's basketball and has made the Final Four seven times, most recently in 2022 under Jay Wright. It's now coached by Kevin Willard.

Villanova and Notre Dame worked in concert on arranging the game for months, sources said, with talks seriously materializing in the early fall. Paperwork has not been finalized, but both schools are moving forward with the expectation that one of college basketball's most ambitious scheduling ideas in recent memory will transpire on the first day of November.

Fox is on board to broadcast both games, per sources, with the doubleheader scheduled to play out in the afternoon in Rome. That means breakfast-time basketball in the United States. While final details are still being worked through, the general plan is to have Villanova-Notre Dame lead into NFL coverage on Fox in the United States on that Sunday. The women's game is planned to air afterward on Fox Sports 1.

Starting a season in a foreign country isn't unprecedented: Women's college basketball opened this past season in Paris with Duke playing Baylor. On the men's side, Villanova and Notre Dame is believed to be the first season-opener on foreign soil and the first regular season Division I basketball competition in Italy.

The teams will play the doubleheader at the Palazzetto dello Sport, known more colloquially as the PalaTiziano. The arena seats 3,500 people for basketball games and has existed since the late 1950s. It was built in the lead-up to Rome's hosting of the 1960 Olympics. The PalaTiziano underwent significant renovations from 2018-2023 and is approximately 30 minutes from the Pope's residence in Vatican City.

The Pope's involvement in the event — if any — is unclear and very much to be determined, according to sources, though officials from both schools have been in contact with the Pope and people around the Holy See. Notre Dame's president and others had a private meeting with the Supreme Pontiff in November, while Villanova had officials fly to the Vatican last May to see Pope Leo's inaugural mass. Villanova's president, Rev. Peter M. Donohue, was not in the same class as Prevost in the 1970s, but the two did overlap as undergrads at VU.

The schools intend to make the trip not just about basketball, but a huge educational experience as well. Rome, which surrounds Vatican City, is a destination for millions of devout Catholics and tourists every year.

And come November, should all go to plan, it will play host to a global American sporting event.