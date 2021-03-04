Villanova's Final Four hopes could well rest on what MRI results show Thursday in regard to star point guard Collin Gillespie's left knee.

The senior leader tangled legs with Creighton's Damien Jefferson in the first half of No. 10 Villanova's 72-60 Senior Night home victory over the 14th-ranked Bluejays. He had to be helped off the floor and would later return to the sideline with his left knee in heavy bandaging. Wildcats coach Jay Wright said on FS1 afterward that Gillespie's injury is "serious," per the immediate diagnosis of the team's trainer.

In his postgame media availability, Wright reiterated the apparent gravity of the injury and said Gillespie would have an MRI conducted Thursday morning.

Villanova stiffened offensively without Gillespie, going on an eight-minute drought in the second half before ultimately righting itself and pulling away to win the Big East regular-season title for the seventh time in eight years. Villanova now has the most regular season championships in conference history with 11.

Wright said his team was "devastated at first" over Gillespie's injury, but their ability to gather themselves was a sign of how well they embrace a challenge. Wright added he doesn't expect Gillespie back for Villanova's season finale at Providence on Saturday. He wouldn't speculate on his star point guard's availability -- meaning for the Big East and NCAA tournaments -- thereafter.

"There's probably not been one player that's had such an impact on a team in a year as Collin does here," Wright said. "He's our spiritual leader, work ethic he's our leader, on court he is. He's tough to replace. We're going to have to grow up real quick."

Villanova, projected as a No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology, has lost its last three road games.