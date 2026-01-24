The second-ranked Connecticut Huskies will look to extend their winning streak to 15 games when they take on the Villanova Wildcats in a key Big East matchup on Saturday. Villanova is coming off a 66-51 win over Georgetown on Wednesday, while UConn downed Georgetown 64-62 on Jan. 17. The Wildcats (15-4, 6-2 Big East), who are third in the conference, are 0-2 against ranked opponents. The Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East), who lead the Big East, are 9-1 on their home floor.

Tipoff from PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 40-38, but UConn has won six of the last seven meetings. UConn is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Villanova vs. UConn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any UConn vs. Villanova picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Villanova vs. UConn 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UConn vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. UConn spread: UConn -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Villanova vs. UConn over/under: 136.5 points Villanova vs. UConn money line: UConn -676, Villanova +482 Villanova vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Villanova vs. UConn streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Villanova vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (136.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last six Villanova games, and in three of the last six UConn games.

The model projects the Wildcats to have five players register 10.4 points or more, including Bryce Lindsay's projected 14.3 points. The Huskies, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 12.3 or more points, led by Alex Karaban, who is projected to score 16.7 points. The model projects a combined total of 148 points as the Over clears in more than 80% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Villanova, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Villanova vs. UConn spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.